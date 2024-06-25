Holmes and Langsford have avoided commenting on their split, but Holmes did take a moment to thank fans for their concern.

British TV host Eamonn Holmes has opened up on his divorce from his long-time wife and co-anchor Ruth Langsford for the first time. The duo were together for 28 years, married for 14 years and co-hosts on ITV's This Morning for 14 years, but now they are splitting up. Holmes addressed the sensational news on his GB News breakfast show earlier this month.

"Just before we move on, we'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation," Holmes said candidly. "Your support for both of us is very much appreciated." Holmes and Langsford stopped working together in 2020 when both departed This Morning. Langsford still appears on ITV as a regular panelist on the talk show Loose Women, while Holmes now co-hosts GB News' morning show.

(Photo: ASCOT, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford attend Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 15, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot) - David M. Benett)

It has been a long and winding road for this couple, starting in 1996. They began dating very shortly after Holmes' divorce from his first wife, and chose to keep the relationship quiet out of respect for her and for Holmes' children. However, that meant most fans did not know about the long-standing romance between the duo when they became co-hosts on This Morning in 2006.

By then, Holmes and Langsford had their son Jack, born in 2002, and their chemistry came through on screen. They took their relationship public in 2010 when they finally married. Over the years, they worked together on other productions from time to time for ITV and Channel 5. Since they were both public figures, they talked about their marriage pretty openly, and many fans regarded them as a quintessential happy couple.

On May 25, they announced their plans to divorce. A spokesman for the couple told the BBC that "their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing." No details have been officially announced, but there are many rumors and reports circulating online. So far, Holmes and Langsford have both avoided giving further comment.