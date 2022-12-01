Who is T.J. Holmes' Wife, Marilee Fiebig?

Amid questions surrounding Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's secret six-month romance, many are wondering whether they left their respective spouses for their new love. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig wed in 2010, but sources told Entertainment Tonight they split before news of his and Robach's relationship became public via an expose from Daily Mail. Holmes and Fiebig welcomed a daughter named Sabine in Jan. 2013. He has two daughters from a previous marriage.

Fiebig is also well accomplished. She is an immigration lawyer who graduated from Vanderbilt University Law School. She is also the Chief Diversity Office for the nonprofit organization Save the Children, where she's worked since last summer. It doesn't stop there, Fiebig was also the Chief of Staff at Roc Nation, Jay-Z's sports and entertainment agency. Per her Instagram, she is also on the Board of Trustees for the Brooklyn Independent Middle School and works as a mentor for Unlock Her Potential.

A Facebook tribute message celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary has caused quite a stir. Social media users are dissecting it, calling it less than romantic and saying it possibly hinted at an unhappy marriage all along. In the 2020 post, Holmes wrote to his wife in part that "despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years." He added: "That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor. But instead, with her built-in black woman superpower, she showed a grace and patience that's incomprehensible."

Neither Holmes nor Fiebig have spoken about the scandal. In light of photos of Holmes and Robach becoming public, he deactivated his Instagram account. Fiebig has since made her account private.

Holmes first sparked rumors he and Fiebig had split in April 2022 when he shared a cryptic quote from his dressing room on Instagram that read: "End the relationship and cry once. It's better than being with them and crying daily." He captioned the post, "Quote of the week," with a crying-face emoji.