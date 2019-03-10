‘Glee’ Alum Lea Michele Marries Longtime Boyfriend Zandy Reich

Lea Michele married her long-time boyfriend Zandy Reich on Saturday surrounded by her former cast-mates from Glee.

Michele rose to fame for playing the ambitious Rachel Berry on Glee from 2009 to 2015. According to a new report by Us Weekly, her old glee club friends joined her in Napa, California on Saturday as she tied the knot with Reich. Their wedding was even officiated by Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy.

Other stars in attendance included Darren Criss, Becca Tobin and Jonathan Groff, all of whom worked with Michele and Murphy on the acclaimed series. Reich is the president of AYR, a luxury clothing company. Michele explained to Brides Magazine that there was no one better than Murphy to unite them for good.

“Ryan is like my family,” the 32-year-old actress said. “One of the greatest friends in the world that I have, so when my boyfriend got the seal of approval from Ryan Murphy, that’s it. Yeah, my parents, friends, whatever, but Ryan Murphy, done deal seals the deal.”

Michele and Reich began dating in July of 2017, though they were friends for years before that. They got engaged last April, as Michele revealed in an Instagram post featuring her prodigious diamond ring.

“Yes,” she captioned the photo.

Since then, the two have been quietly planning their nuptials, keeping things reserved and private. They were seen shopping together for wedding rings last month, and a witness told Us Weekly that they looked content together.

“Lea looked very happy,” they said. “They were looking at a few trays of bands.”

Other than that, the affair has not been flashy or high profile. Michele did talk about her plans in October, however, revealing to Us Weekly how her wedding goals fit into her general perspective on health and fitness.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s the basics,” she said. “You have to eat right. Every single thing that I put into my body is to nourish and fuel my body. I’ve always felt that food is fuel so what you’re eating is going to help your body. So I don’t eat junk food, I don’t eat processed food. I keep only fresh and healthy ingredients in my home so I can feel my absolute best.”

Michele’s previous boyfriends include Matthew Paetz, Robert Buckley and her late Glee co-star Corey Monteith. The former cast has suffered a few tragic deaths, including Monteith’s drug overdose in 2013 and Mark Salling’s suicide just last year.

Since Glee, Michele held a prominent role on Scream Queens, and then another on ABC’s The Mayor. There is no word on what she is working on next.