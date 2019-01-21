Gisele Bundchen Reacts to Husband Tom Brady Going to Super Bowl LIII

Gisele Bündchen is as proud as ever of husband Tom Brady, who boosted the New England Patriots to a 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night in the AFC Championship.

The 38-year-old supermodel showered Brady with love after he and the Patriots celebrated making it to Super Bowl LIII.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bündchen first posted a video to her Instagram Story of herself jumping for joy and screaming “Yes! Let’s go!” as she watched the game at home on TV and high-fived her and Brady’s 4-year-old daughter Vivian. Later, she followed up with a clip of her husband on TV surrounded by heart emojis.

As Brady told CBS’ Evan Washburn, “I just want to say hi to my wife,” the model, who was wearing a Brady jersey, could be heard saying, “Love you, baby.”

As Patriots running back Rex Burkhead ran the ball into the end zone to win the game, Bündchen tweeted, “Yeaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” with several clapping hands emojis.

A few hours later, she gushed over her husband on Twitter.

“So proud of you my love,” she wrote. “Congratulations to you and your teammates for a [sic] incredible win!!!”

So proud of you my love. Congratulations to you and your teammates for a incredible win !!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) January 21, 2019

The Patriots are now headed to Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, where they will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Feb. 3. The team is now the third franchise in NFL history to appear in three straight Super Bowls, after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and beating the Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

Sunday night’s game was Brady’s eighth consecutive AFC Championship game and 13th overall appearance in the conference championship since he joined the Patriots in 2000, nearly 20 years ago.

Bundchen’s enthusiasm for the victory was matched only by Brady’s, who dropped several F-bombs after the game (including one on live TV). When Washburn asked Brady what it meant to him to head to another Super Bowl, he replied, “Unf—ing believable, bro.”

According to Boston.com, Brady also uttered the same profanity when speaking to Patriots owner Robert Kraft. “Back to the f—ing Super Bowl,” he said to Kraft, adding, “I love you, man.”

After the initial excitement wore down and Brady took to the podium to address the media, he said he was trying to “cut back” on his loose lips.

“Sony [Michel] ran his butt off. Rex [Burkhead] ran his butt off. I’ve been swearing too much in the last 30 minutes, so I’m trying to cut back for a little bit,” he said.

Super Bowl LIII will air live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS. Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem before kick-off and Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform at the Pepsi Halftime Show.