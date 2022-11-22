Gisele Bündchen Moves Into New House Following Tom Brady Split

Gisele Bündchen is on the move following her split from Tom Brady. According to TMZ, Bündchen has moved into a new home in the Miami Beach area. Interestingly enough, the supermodel's new home is across the creek from where Brady is building a house.

On Monday, Bündchen was seen outside of her $11.5 million house in Miami Beach. She could be seen pointing at different parts of the property as she and her associates moved her furniture around. As TMZ noted, it appeared as though an associate of Joaquim Valente, the jiu-jitsu coach whom Bündchen was seen vacationing with earlier in the month, was helping the model out with her move. Additionally, the publication also stated that Constanza Collarte, a famed designer, was there to help Bündchen get settled into the home.

Bündchen's move comes nearly a month after she and Brady announced that they were getting a divorce. After much speculation about their relationship status, it was confirmed that the supermodel filed for divorce from the football player after 13 years of marriage. The pair share two kids together — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Brady also shares a son named Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynihan.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote about the news. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always. I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time. Thank you." Brady also released a statement about the development, telling his fans on Instagram that they "arrived at the decision [to divorce] amicably."

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way," Brady stated. "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve." He ended his post by asking for everyone to respect their "privacy" during this time.