Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Debuts New Boyfriend Following Divorce News

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon isn't letting an ongoing divorce interfere with her love life. The Mama June: Family Crisis star recently revealed her new beau to the world. The mother of four is currently in the middle of a split from Josh Eifrid, but she's happily moving on. "Zach Bryan tonight. How lucky are we," she captioned the image with Darrin Kitchens," she shared on social media. The Ashley previously reported Kitchens married his former wife three times and has several children.

Kitchens shared the same photo on his Facebook page. "The greatest risk in life is not taking one at all. So thankful for you!" he captioned the post.

It is unknown if Kitchens will appear on the upcoming season of the We tv reality series. The forthcoming season is currently in production, but Pumpkin has vowed that she won't be sharing many details about her personal life.

"I know our personal business was leaked to the internet," she wrote in a recent Facebook post. "While I'm not here to confirm, deny, or give details I do want to address it. Some have made false accusations, false claims, & rumors. Josh and I decided to split a few months back mutually. Some things just don't work & truly that's okay. To love someone is to let them go & that has been a hard road for us to navigate."

She continued: "However, at this moment we are not speaking any further on the issue as we are dealing with this privately as a family. What I do ask of everyone from the outside looking in is to have just a little respect. We have 4 beautiful children together & will always as a team do what's best for them."

Pumpkin and Eifrid split after six years of marriage. In her divorce documents, she claimed the marriage was "irretrievably broken." They've agreed to share custody of the children. Josh has also agreed to move out of their current home, and their finances will be kept separate.