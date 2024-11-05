Sophie Turner Reflects on ‘Incredibly Sad’ Split From Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is opening up about her “incredibly sad” split from ex-husband Joe Jonas more than a year after the end of their four-year marriage in September 2023. The Game of Thrones actress, 28, reflected on this new chapter in her family’s life in a Harper’s Bazaar interview published Wednesday, Oct. 30, a month after she and the Jonas Brothers artist, 35, finalized their divorce.

“I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad,” Turner told the outlet. “We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

getty images

Following her split from Jonas, with whom she shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2, Turner said it was good for her to return to the U.K. after years of living in Los Angeles and Miami with her American-born husband. “I’m so happy to be back,” the Joan star shared. “It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England. I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family.”

“I was away for so long—six years—and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant,” she continued. “I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, ‘I never got to touch your belly.’ We didn’t have those key experiences with each other.”

Despite the joy of being back home, Turner admitted it’s “agony” when her daughters are living with their dad, as per their custody agreement. “Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot,” she noted. “Now, I think I live my life for them. I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum.”

The Emmy-nominated actress is now dating real estate developer Peregrine Pearson but has been clear about how she wants to be able to heal things with Jonas so they can move amicably forward as a family.

getty images

“I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children,” she told British Vogue in May. “They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for.”

“My dream is to have a huge Christmas where my daughters can have their dad there, Joe’s whole side of the family, their grandparents,” she continued. “I don’t care about the politics, I just want the girls to feel loved and have everyone show up for them.”