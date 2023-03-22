Gisele Bündchen Addresses Romance Rumors About Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Gisele Bundchen is clearing up some rumors about her dating life. More specifically, she addressed rumors that she's dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, during an interview with Vanity Fair. During her interview with the publication, the supermodel clarified her relationship with Valente and noted that he's someone that she can "trust."

Bundchen referred to Valente and his Miami-based siblings, Pedro and Gui, as "senseis." She explained that Valente serves as a jiu-jitsu instructor for herself and her two children, Benjamin and Vivian. In regards to the romance speculation, Bundchen said that she's not surprised to see it given that she recently went through a public divorce from Tom Brady. However, she didn't exactly deny any of the speculation that she and Valente are a romantic item.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," she said. "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially." Bundchen added, "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

That wasn't the only romance-related rumor that Bundchen cleared up. Recently, it was reported that she was dating Jeffrey Soffer, a billionaire developer who is one of Brady's good friends. Although, Bundchen said that this couldn't be further from the truth. She explained, while noting that she hasn't even seen Soffer in six months, "I have zero relationship with him in any way. He's Tom's friend, not my friend." Bundchen continued, "I wouldn't be with his friend. I wouldn't be with this guy." The model also clarified that she isn't interested in Soffer's bank account, adding, "They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money. It's ridiculous."

Bundchen doesn't understand where the rumor that she was dating Soffer originated from. She told Vanity Fair, "Who benefits from this? Why would somebody plant something like this? There's only one reason. They want to make me look like something I'm not." Bundchen's interview with the publication serves as her first since her split from Brady, which was announced in October. Her full interview with the outlet will arrive on newsstands on April 4.