Holly Madison and Zak Bagans have called it quits on their six-year on-and-off relationship.

In a statement to TMZ Wednesday, the Ghost Adventures star, 47, confirmed that he is “moving on” from his relationship with the Girls Next Door star, 45.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I won’t get into the details, but I’ll just say we have shared so many great memories and fun times,” he said. “I’ll always have love in my heart for her and wish the very best for her. I’m dating now and moving on.”

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for One Drop; John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

Bagans and Madison first sparked romance back in June 2019 following Madison’s divorce from Electric Daisy Carnival founder Pasquale Rotella and after Madison went to Bagans’ Haunted Mansion in Las Vegas. However, the pair split just two years later before eventually rekindling their romance in 2023.

Although Bagans did not say when they broke up, a source claimed the split occurred “a few weeks ago.” Madison confirmed on the most recent episode of her podcast, Girls Next Level, that they called it quits shortly after the death of her close friend Luke “The Dingo” Trembath died earlier this month.

“And then the day after that, Zak and I broke up for good, for good,” she told her cohost Bridget Marquardt. “I know we’ve been very off and on, you guys are probably like, ‘You guys broke up last spring, right?’”

While Madison acknowledged that their relationship was “very off and on,” she said that their current breakup is permanent, explaining that she and Bagans have since unfollowed one another on social media, something they haven’t done in the past.

“Yeah, it was very off and on for the course of the like five-and-a-half years we were together,” she said. “We were very off and on for the past year, very much. So we broke up and I mean unfollowed on social media, which we’ve never unfollowed each other before through all the breakups.”

Prior to her romance with Bagans, Madison was married to Rotella, whom she first began dating in 2011. The pair welcomed two children together – daughter Rainbow, who was born in March 2013, and son Forest, who they welcomed in August 2016 – before Rotella filed for divorce in 2018. They finalized their divorce the following year.

Madison also previously dated Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, their romance featured on the E! reality series Girls Next Door. The show, which also featured the Playboy founder’s other girlfriends, Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson, ran for six seasons from 2005 until 2010.