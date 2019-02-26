Holly Madison Finalizes Divorce

Girls Next Door star Holly Madison is officially a single woman. A Las Vegas judge signed off on the 39-year-old’s divorce from ex-husband Pasquale Rotella on Monday.

The former couple were granted a “decree of divorce” on Monday, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, which effectively finalized the divorce and closed the case.

Rotella, an electronic dance music festival promoter, filed for divorce last year against the former Playboy bunny.

Because the divorce documents were sealed,the terms of the breakup are unclear. The former couple shares daughter Rainbow Aurora, 5, and son Forest Leonardo, 2. Madison and Rotella married at Disneyland in September 2013, five months after welcoming Rainbow. Madison and Rotella met after Madison left the Playboy Mansion in 2008 and moved to Las Vegas to start a career as a burlesque dancer.

After multiple news outlets reported in September that Rotella had filed for divorce, he confirmed on social media that he and Madison were parting ways.

“It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” he wrote in the Instagram caption of a family photo. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

“Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support,” he continued.

Madison shared the post on her own Instagram.

A source told PEOPLE that the split wasn’t exactly surprising for those close to Madison and Rotella.

“Holly and Pasquale had been having trouble for some time,” the source said. “This wasn’t a sudden decision. They had a lot in common, but they were also very different people.”

“Holly is an amazing mom and will do what’s best for her kids,” the insider said. “They still care about each other and will remain in each other’s lives.”

Madison is the latest Girls Next Door star to finalize a divorce, with co-star Kendra Wilkinson officially splitting from ex-husband Hank Baskett earlier this month. Wilkinson and Baskett reportedly agreed to split joint legal and physical custody of their two children — son Hank IV, 9, and daughter Alijah Mary, 4.

Photo credit: Ethan Miller/American Media / Contributor / Getty