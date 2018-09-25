Former ‘Playboy’ Model Holly Madison Splits From Husband

Former Playboy model Holly Madison has reportedly split from her husband of almost five years, Pasquale Rotella.

According to PEOPLE, a source close to the couple stated that they split over the summer with a separate source saying that Madison is now based in Los Angeles and is “doing okay.”

Madison and Rotella first began dating in 2011. In 2012 Madison gave birth to their daughter Rainbow Aurora Rotella, and the following year — in 2013 — the couple married at Disneyland.

In 2016 Madison gave birth to the couple’s second child, Forest Leonardo Antonio Rotella. At this time there does not appear to be any word on how the two will approach custody arrangements.

Madison is most well-known for her time on the The Girls Next Door, an E! reality series that followed her and her fellow playmates Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson as the girlfriends of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Following her time in the Playboy Mansion, Madison wrote a book titled “Down the Rabbit Hole” in which she recounted how she really felt about being Hefner’s girlfriend. In 2015 she sat down with Cosmopolitan and revealed exactly why she felt like she needed to tell her story.

“Ever since I left the mansion about six years ago, I got offers and interest for doing a tell-all book. And I wasn’t interested at first, so I was like, ‘No, I don’t just want to do a tell-all where I talk about someone else.’ If I do ever write a book I want it to be my story and my journey and what I learned,” she explained.

“And over the years, now that I have a little bit more hindsight between then and now and I’ve grown and have something to share, I finally think it’s the right time,” Madison added.

“After my show in Vegas, I would meet fans of The Girls Next Door and they’d come up to me and say things like, ‘Don’t you miss the mansion?’ Or, ‘Oh, Hef should have married you.’ As if I had missed out on something, when I was independent, free, and making tons of money on my own and doing really well in my career. And I just couldn’t believe that people couldn’t see that that was better,” she went on to say.

“I felt like I had an obligation to come out and tell my side of the story and hopefully people can learn from the mistakes I made,” Madison concluded.

At this time, neither Madison nor Rotella appear to have commented publicly on their split.