Meet Holly Madison’s New Boyfriend Zak Bagans

Holly Madison and Zak Bagans are officially dating, TMZ reports. Sources close to the couple told the news outlet that sparks were flying between Madison, 39, and Bagans, 42, when the former Playboy model visited his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas last month.

The source added that Madison and Bagans “started talking romantically” and that they started dating soon after. The couple has reportedly been keeping their relationship low-key, but eagle-eyed fans started to notice similarities on their Instagram Stories.

The two had reportedly met before Madison visited the Ghost Adventures star’s museum, but neither had been single up until now. In February, Madison finalized her divorce from ex-husband Pasquale Rotella, who filed for divorce last year.

Because the divorce documents were sealed, the terms of Madison and Rotella’s breakup are unclear, although the divorce was said to be amicable. The former couple shares daughter Rainbow Aurora, 6, and son Forest Leonardo, 2. Madison and Rotella, an electronic dance music festival promoter, met after Madison left the Playboy Mansion in 2008 and moved to Las Vegas to start a career as a burlesque dancer.

Rotella confirmed their split via social media last year, writing a lengthy Instagram caption beneath a photo of their family. “It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate,” he wrote. “First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity.”

“Holly is a talented woman and a beautiful soul. We remain the best of friends while co-parenting and continuing to support one another in our respective passions in life. Though it was not a decision we made hastily or take lightly, Holly and I welcome this next chapter in our relationship, and have every confidence that the future will bring only the best for us and our kids. We will always be family. Thank you all for your continued love and support,” he continued.

Earlier this month, Bagans shut down the “Devil’s Rocking Chair” exhibit at his Haunted Museum after a woman in the room directly above the exhibit “collapsed, began bawling and asked, ‘What is this happening to me?’”, he told TMZ. She then reportedly fell unconscious. After that incident, five tour guides at the museum began to cry uncontrollably.

The rocking chair has ties to late paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren and the notorious “Devil Made Me Do It” case. Bagans purchased the chair for $67,000 in April, reportedly just hours before Warren died at the age of 92, from Carl Glatzel, the brother of the young boy at the center of the case. Read more about the case here.