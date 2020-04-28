Gigi Hadid Pregnant, Reportedly Expecting First Child With Zayn Malik

Congratulations are in order for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Months after the couple reportedly reunited, TMZ has reported that the twosome is set to welcome their first child together. On Tuesday, the publication reported that the model is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. They also noted that it is unclear whether the couple knows the sex of their baby just yet. Both Hadid and Malik's families are reportedly excited about their baby news.

While neither Hadid nor Malik has commented publicly on this news, days before TMZ published their report, the couple was spotted posing for a series of snaps together. On Instagram, Hadid posted a brief boomerang clip in honor of her 25th birthday, which fell on Thursday. In the post, the model could be seen holding a set of balloons that highlighted her age. Hadid, who donned high-waisted jeans and a black turtleneck, posed alongside Malik and her sister, Bella Hadid, for the birthday post.

Hadid and Malik's relationship has gone through ups and downs over the years. According to Glamour, the two were first connected back in November of 2015. In March 2018, Malik confirmed that they had split via a message that he posted on Twitter. But, shortly after he posted that they had broken up, the duo was spotted kissing in New York City, sparking rumors that they were back on. The couple split again back in January 2019, but they reconciled at the end of the year shortly before the holidays. "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December," an insider told E! News. "Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

"She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed," the insider added, "Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently." At the time, the source also shared that Hadid's loved ones were glad to see the couple reunite, as they consider Malik to be part of the family. The source explained, again, per E! News, "Everyone is happy for them and Yolanda and Bella have always loved Zayn. They all have always treated him like part of the family."