Gigi Hadid Steps out Smiling in NYC Following Split From Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik confirmed their breakup on March 13, and the model was spotted out and about one day later in New York City.

The 22-year-old took to the streets in a pair of plaid flared pants, a maroon sweater and red jacket, her blonde hair up in a topknot and a pair of red-lensed sunglasses perched on her face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photos, seen here, Hadid has a smile on her face as she exited a building in the Big Apple.

Meanwhile, Malik has been filling up Instagram with sunny shirtless photos, one of which featured the caption, “When Life throws you lemons, catch em so they don’t hit you in the f—ing face.”

Entertainment Tonight shares that the singer is currently in Miami, Florida, enjoying the sunshine in the wake of the split.

The couple began dating in November 2015 and often posted about each other on social media. They even covered the August 2017 issue of Vogue and Hadid starred in Malik’s music video for his debut solo single, “Pillowtalk.”

After a report circulated with the news, Malik and Hadid confirmed their split themselves on Twitter in a pair of statements.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul,” Malik shared. “I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all.”

Hadid’s statement read, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. x G.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com