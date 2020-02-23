Gigi Hadid Claps Back at Jake Paul After He Takes Low Shot at Zayn Malik

You can always count on Gigi Hadid to have the back of her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. And that was especially the case recently when the model got into a Twitter tiff with Jake Paul, who penned a tweet that took direct aim at the “Pillowtalk” singer.

“almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f— off for no reason when I was being nice to him…. zane [I know] you’re reading this… stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big a— hotel room hahaha,” Paul wrote in the early morning hours on Sunday, which prompted the drama.

In turn, Hadid defended Malik by writing quite the explosive reply. Not only did the model call her boyfriend a “respectful king” in her tweet, but she also noted that Malik was completely “Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly a—. Go to bed …”

Lol cause he doesn’t care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed … — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 23, 2020

Hadid’s tweet fired up users on social media, with her post amassing over 400,000 likes and counting (compared to the 19,000 likes that Paul’s tweet has received at the time of the article’s publication). It’s no surprise to see Hadid defend Malik so strongly here. Not only do the two share a great deal of history together, but it was also recently reported that they had become an item once again.

According to E! News, Hadid and Malik, who previously split in 2018, reportedly got back together before the holiday season in December. The news came after the two celebrated the former One Direction member’s birthday in January.

Malik’s birthday celebration didn’t just feature an appearance by Hadid, but the model’s family members, as well. E! News reported that Bella Hadid, Yolanda Hadid, Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend, Dua Lipa, all celebrated the singer’s birthday together in New York City.

“Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December,” a source told E! News about the couple’s reunion. “Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance.”

“She has always loved him and the break between the two was needed,” the source continued. “Zayn has been working on his past music and focusing on his health and is in a really good place currently.”

Hadid confirmed the news of the reunion herself on Instagram on Valentine’s Day. On the love-filled holiday, she made a post in honor of her own love on her second Instagram account, @Gisposables, in which she called him her “Valentine.”