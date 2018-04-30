Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Seal With a Kiss That They Might Be on Again

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced in March that they had split after over two years of dating, but recent sightings are sparking rumors that the pair may be back together.

On Sunday, the couple was spotted kissing in New York City, in photos seen here. One day after Hadid’s birthday, which was on April 23, Malik was spotted at the model’s apartment in the Big Apple, and People reports that the singer spent the night at Hadid’s apartment on April. The next morning, he was photographed leaving the building wearing the same clothes he had arrived in.

Malik was not seen at Hadid’s birthday party, though fans think he contributed to the model’s 23rd birthday with a large bouquet of red roses. Hadid shared a selection of flowers she received on social media and tagged the sender in each photo except the red roses, leading fans to believe they were from Malik.

not saying the red roses are from Zayn but they’re from Zayn. she tagged every pic but the roses 😉 pic.twitter.com/tJWgbKPKTa — gigi hadid (@vintagekengi) April 24, 2018

Earlier this month, Malik told Ryan Seacrest during On Air With Ryan Seacrest that his new single, “Let Me,” is about Hadid, revealing that he wrote the track “about seven or eight months ago.”

“I was in love—and I think that’s pretty evident,” he said. “And yeah, I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. And things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but yeah, that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.”

After reports of their split circulated, Malik and Hadid confirmed their split themselves on Twitter in a pair of statements.

“Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul,” Malik shared. “I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time. We wish this news would have come from us first. We love you all.”

Hadid’s statement read, “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in a relationship but in life in general. I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be. x G.”

