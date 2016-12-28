George Michael’s Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz Shares Old Photo

I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx A photo posted by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 28, 2016 at 5:53am PST

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz is sharing memories as he copes with the death of the singer, whom he dated for five years, E! News reports.

The celebrity hairstylist took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting an old photo with Michael alongside a heartfelt message.

“I will never stop missing you George the kind and most beautiful man ever. Xxx,” he wrote.

He also shared a video of Michael’s song “This Kind of Love” on Twitter, simply writing, “My baby.”

Fawaz had previously revealed that he was the one who found Michael dead in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day.

