Game Show Host Engaged

Beloved British game show host Richard Osman has announced his engagement. The Pointless quiz show presenter revealed the happy news in a May 22 interview with Irish writer Marian Keyes for The Guardian. Doctor Who actress Ingrid Oliver, 45, is set to marry him. Keyes asked him, "Is it true you are getting married?" Osman replied, "Yes, exciting, isn't it?!"

Oliver is best known for her role as Petronella Osgood, a supporting character in Doctor Who. She previously appeared alongside her current fiancé on his TV show Richard Osman's House of Games. Last year, the actress moved into Richard's London home after the pair reportedly became close following a summer 2020 dinner party.

The couple fueled engagement rumors in April after photos published by The Daily Mail showed Oliver wearing an emerald ring on her wedding finger. It will be 51-year-old Osman's second marriage. He and his ex-wife split in 2007 and share two children, Ruby and Sonny. Osman previously detailed his experiences with The Times regarding his father, who left the family when he was ten years old.

"When my partnership broke up, I did think, 'Oh God, this is going to be awful.'... I've seen my kids nonstop," Osman said. "It was quickly worked out it wasn't going to be the same, which is an extraordinary relief. They know I love them and I tell them nonstop, which bores them rigid. But I never got told that."

During the Christmas Day edition of Desert Island Discs, the bestselling author spoke of a change in him due to his fiancée. "I'm happy with myself," he said. I've got these beautiful kids, I've met the woman who I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."That thing of competition and ambition, you soon realise that rocket fuel disappears and it's about happiness and my kids bring me happiness and Ingrid brings me happiness."

(Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The engagement was announced after Osman revealed he was leaving Pointless to focus on his novels. The Man Who Died Twice author confirmed his departure on Twitter in April, writing, "SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years, I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'HouseOfGames'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!"