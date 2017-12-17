Social Media Votes on Greatest Christmas Song of All-Time

British television presenter, Richard Osman opened a social media can of worms by asking what the all-time greatest Christmas song is.

The Pointless host built his own “World Cup of Christmas Songs,” using the hashtag #WCOS. The winner has already been decided, but that won’t stop the debate.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Osman kicked off the World Cup on Thursday. Sadly, some of the greatest Christmas songs ever were knocked out early on, including John Lennon’s “Happy XMas (War Is Over),” the standard “Little Drummer Boy,” Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Even “Frosty The Snowman” melted away early in the competition.

During the second round, “Winter Wonderland,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” and “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” went down.

By 3:52 a.m. on Saturday, over 1.5 million votes had been tallied in the World Cup battle.

1.5 million votes so far in the World Cup Of Christmas Songs. The quarter-finals end at midday, and voting in the semi-finals will begin! #wcocs — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 16, 2017

The Final Four of Christmas songs came down to WHAM!‘s “Last Christmas” vs. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and Wizzard’s “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” vs. The Pogues’ “Fairytale of New York.”

Both matches were tightly contested, with “Last Christmas” winning 51 percent of the vote in its battle and “Fairytale of New York” earning 53 percent.

WORLD CUP OF CHRISTMAS SONGS THE GRAND FINAL 2017! Will it be Wham, or will it be The Pogues? Good luck to them both. Voting is open until 9pm! Please RT #wcocs — Richard Osman (@richardosman) December 16, 2017

And with 22,290 votes tallied in the final match, “Fairytale of New York” won with 51 percent of the vote! In the third place match, “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” beat out “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” That meant that the top three slots were held by British artists.