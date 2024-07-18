Fred Armisen and Riki Lindhome Reveal They Secretly Wed in 2022

The couple quietly married in 2022, months after sparking romance on the set of 'Wednesday' and after Lindhome welcomed her first child via surrogacy.

Fred Armisen and Riki Lindhome are married! In an interview with PEOPLE published Wednesday, the Garfunkel and Oates actress, 45, revealed that she and her Wednesday co-star quietly tied the knot two years ago after falling in love while filming the hit Netflix series.

"We got married in a courthouse," Lindhome revealed, sharing that she and Armisen skipped the engagement and instead opted to exchange vows on a random Wednesday afternoon June 2022. Lindhome said "the wedding was three minutes long and then we got some ice cream."

While the Wednesday interview marked the first time Lindhome has publicly spoken about her marriage, she said "it's not a secret, but we didn't really tell people. We didn't announce it or anything. And we thought people would hear about it eventually. And that's what happened, one friend at a time," Lindhome revealed. "I didn't even tell my mom. I never wanted to get married. I am not a wedding person. It's not for me. But this was just for us. We also didn't want to hurt people's feelings by not having a wedding-and we didn't want to get pressured into having one. We just wanted to be like, 'Guess what we did a few months ago?'"

(Photo: PORTLAND, OREGON – JUNE 22: (L-R) Fred Armisen and Riki Lindhome attend the 4th Annual Cinema Unbound Awards Benefiting PAM CUT // Center For An Untold Tomorrow at Portland Art Museum on June 22, 2023 in Portland, Oregon. - Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Although the couple had known each other 15 years, their romance sparked on the set of Wednesday. On the hit Netflix series, Lindhome portrays Dr. Valerie Kinbott and Armisen stars as Uncle Fester. While filming the show in Romania in 2020, Lindhome said she "could tell I was having feelings... I knew that I was starting to have feelings for him, and I wanted to go on a date. That's what I knew. So I was like, 'Okay, let's explore.'"

At the time, Lindhome was preparing for another major milestone in her life: becoming a mom. After several years of IVF, the actress welcomed her son Keaton in March 2022 via surrogacy. She recalled how she told Armisen, "' All I want is the truth. If you feel in your gut that's not for you, it doesn't make you a jerk. I'm not mad at you," she told him. "I said, 'I still think you're the best. I just want you to really feel what you feel. And then be honest about it because it's a big life-altering thing.' And he said, 'Okay, okay.'"

The couple tied the knot three months later, Lindhome reflecting on how they "were friends for so long that it just happened fast. We had one dinner and then it was like, 'Oh, yeah, let's see where this goes.' It was surprising. I would say it was more of a shock to him. He did not see it coming at all."

A year after their quiet courthouse ceremony, the happy couple celebrated their matrimony in Iceland, the actress describing her relationship with Armisen as "calm and easy."