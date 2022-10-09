Netflix Reveals Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester and Christina Ricci in New 'Wednesday' Trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for Wednesday on Saturday during New York Comic-Con, finally revealing who is playing Uncle Fester in the newest live-action adaptation of The Addams Family. Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen was completely transformed to star as the beloved character. Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in the early 1990s Addams Family movies, also makes an appearance as her new character.

The new series, created by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, and Tim Burton, stars Jenna Ortega (You) as Wednesday, who is sent to Nevermore Academy at the start of the series. Once there, she tries to master her psychic powers and solve a supernatural mystery with ties to her family. Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones star as her parents, Gomez and Morticia, while Isaac Ordonez plays her brother Pugsley. Ricci plays a mysterious character named Marilyn Thornhill.

Although most of the show is set at the academy, the teaser is packed with appearances from Wednesday's family. Thing (Victor Dorobantu) was spotted typing and cracking open a safe, while her parents appear to be keeping an eye on Wednesday through a crystal ball. She is also genuinely excited to see Uncle Fester, who drives off in a dalmatian-print motorcycle.

Ricci shows up at the very end, and it looks like her character is a teacher at the academy. Ricci played Wednesday in The Addams Family (1991) and Addams Family Values (1993). She also stars as the adult Misty in Showtime's Yellowjackets, which just earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Ricci recently told Variety she was excited to have a part in Wednesday. "I was really flattered to be asked and to be asked by Tim," she said. "It's nice to be a part of this next iteration of that character. It's fun to watch and it's fun to see other people's takes on things and what they put of themselves into something like that."

Gough and Millar, who created Smallville, are showrunners and executive producers on Wednesday. Burton is directing the early episodes and is an executive producer. In August, Millar and Gough refused to tell Vanity Fair who was playing Uncle Fester in the series, ensuring Armisen's appearance in the trailer would be a big surprise.

"Every family is weird, and this one happens to be extremely weird, but they love each other," Millar said of the Addams Family. "And that's ultimately what it's about: They always have each other's backs, and it's unconditional love." Wednesday hits Netflix on Nov. 23.