‘Total Divas’ Season 8 Premiere Date, Cast Members Revealed

See any new faces? We’ve got a very special lineup coming your way on the new season of #TotalDivas starting Wednesday September 19, only on E! pic.twitter.com/joBaxML91Z — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) July 26, 2018

Total Divas has officially announced its premiere date for Season 8, with the E! reality show set to return on September 19 for another batch of episodes with some of the women of the WWE.

The show also revealed this season’s cast, with Nikki and Brie Bella, Natalya, Naomi, Lana, Nia Jax and Paige set to return to the small screen. Carmella, Alexa Bliss and Maryse will not return as main cast members, though Maryse now headlines her own show, Miz & Mrs., with husband The Miz on USA.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paige’s return was hotly anticipated, as the 25-year-old had been forced to retire from wrestling after a career-ending injury but has now returned to the WWE in a different capacity.

A teaser for the new season shows the women owning it in the ring as well as enjoying some downtime, with Jax proclaiming, “We are just killing it.”

The clip ends with a shot of Paige on the mic, telling an assembled crowd, “I’m back,” which can be interpreted to be a reference to her return to the WWE as well as her return to Total Divas.

The show’s Twitter account had been teasing Paige’s reappearance in the hours leading up to the reveal, responding to one fan with a tweet that read, “Roses are red, violets are blue, the fans miss Paige and #TotalDivas does, too.”

WWE shares that the upcoming season will begin with the women preparing for WrestleMania in New Orleans, with “all eyes on Nia” as she prepares for her upcoming Raw Women’s Championship Match.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the aftermath of Nikki Bella’s split from John Cena, with Brie offering to let her sister move in with her and husband Daniel Bryan.

While Nikki deals with her personal relationships, Brie wants to focus on her professional career, telling Nikki she wants to be president of the sisters’ clothing company, Birdiebee.

On another professional front, the season finds Paige “figuring out the next step in her career” after leaving wrestling behind, with her situation also causing Natalya to contemplate a backup plan.

Naomi’s storyline follows the superstar as she contemplates buying property in Atlanta, which may happen with or without her husband, fellow superstar Jimmy Uso.

Lana’s husband, wrestler Rusev, wants to have a baby, but Lana isn’t so sure, as her WWE career is just now taking off.

Total Divas premieres September 19 at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo Credit: E!