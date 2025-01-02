Fox News’ Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Just Got Engaged

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are engaged! The cable news couple took the major step in their long-distance relationship over the Christmas holiday when Hannity, 62, proposed to Earhardt, 48, at a church in his home state of Florida, they revealed on Dec. 26.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the newly engaged couple told Fox News, adding that the location of the proposal was the “perfect place” to pop the question, as they initially bonded over their deep faith. The couple didn’t share the engagement news on social media, though Earhardt did post a carousel of Christmas photos to Instagram that featured Hannity.

The couple had the support of their family friends, including their children, who “couldn’t be happier,” the couple said. Hannity shares son Patrick and daughter Merri with his ex-wife Jill Rhodes, whom he was married to from 1993 until their divorce in 2019. Earhardt, co-host of Fox & Friends, is mom to daughter Hayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Will Proctor. The former couple was married 2012 until their separation in 2018. They finalized their divorce the following year. Prior to that, she was married to Kevin McKinney from 2005 to 2009.

The couple told Fox News that they “still get along well” with their exes, and “everyone is supportive of each other.” They said they “actually made them aware this was happening ahead of time.”

Hannity and Earhardt have kept their romance almost entirely out of the spotlight, and it’s unclear when they began dating, though they have been spotted together at social events since at least 2019. Rumors that they were romantically linked first arose in 2020 when Vanity Fair reported they had been privately dating for months. The outlet at the time dubbed them the “first couple of Fox.” A source confirmed the relationship to PEOPLE that same year, stating that Hannity and Earhardt had been “been seeing each other very secretively for years… it’s been an open secret that they have been seeing each other. They’re together all the time, but in private … for years, not just months.”

Romance rumors again surfaced in 2023 when the Daily Mail reported the couple were “together in domestic bliss” and shared photos of the pair enjoying a meal together at a Waffle House in South Carolina. Entertainment Tonight later reported that “recent reports on the relationship between Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt are true.”

While Earhardt is based in New York and Hannity lives in Florida, Fox News reports the couple has made their long-distance relationship work with weekend trips. The outlet also reported that they have long-term deals to remain with the network, where Earhardt will continue to co-host Fox & Friends from New York while Hannity will continue to host his eponymous show from Florida.