Former Knicks Coach Derek Fisher Arrested for DUI After Flipping Car With ‘Basketball Wives’ Star Gloria Govan

Former Lakers champion and ex-New York Knicks head coach Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of DUI early Sunday morning.

Fisher flipped his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan. Neither Fisher nor the 32-year-old reality star was injured in the accident. According to the California Highway Patrol’s news release, there were “no injuries noted or claimed” at the time of the incident.

The CHP noted that the 42-year-old was driving northbound on the 101 freeway through Sherman Oaks, California, when he veered to the right shoulder and flipped his 2015 Cadillac into the raised concrete curb and guardrail.

The accident occurred just after 3 a.m. on Sunday. Officials responded to the scene and assisted Fisher and Govan out of the vehicle. After, Fisher was given a DUI evaluation.

“During the collision investigation, it was discovered that Party #1 [Fisher] had been drinking. A DUI evaluation was conducted and Party #1 was subsequently arrested for DUI without incident,” according to the report of collision documents.

Fisher played in the NBA for 20 years, 13 of which were with the Los Angeles Lakers. After his retirement, he was hired to be the Knick’s head coach in June 2014. His former coach Phil Jackson fired him last February.

