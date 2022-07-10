Florence Pugh Isn't Shy With Her Defense of Pink Sheer Gown Against Trolls

Florence Pugh turned heads with the sheer pink gown she wore to the Valentino Haute Couture Show in Rome last week. The bold style left little to the imagination and drew plenty of praise. However, there were also many critics, and the Black Widow star was not about to apologize for her decision.

Pugh, 24, said she knew the dress would cause a stir and lead to plenty of commentaries, but she was not going to let that stop her from wearing what she wanted to. "Whether it be negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing," Pugh wrote. "I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn't before, during, or even now after."

She noted how "interesting" it was to see how "easy" it was for men to "totally destroy" a woman's body in public, for everyone to see. "You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio," she wrote. "It isn't the first time and certainly won't be the last time a woman will hear what's wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what's worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

The Little Women star wrote that she has come to terms with her body and is happy with the "'flaws' that I couldn't bear to look at when I was 14." Many of her followers "let me know how disappointed you were by my 'tiny t—s,' or how I should be embarrassed by being so 'flat-chested,'" she wrote. "I've lived in my body for a long time. I'm fully aware of my breast size and am not scared of it."

For Pugh, she found it "more concerning" that people were "so scared" of her breasts. "What. Is. So. Terrifying," she wrote. "It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?"

Pugh went on to note that she is "very grateful" to have grown up in a household with "very strong, powerful, curvy" women. She was raised to "find power in the creases of our body" and to "be loud about being comfortable." Pugh's mission in the film industry has been to say "f— it and f— that" when someone wants to her to "morph into an opinion of what's hot or sexually attractive."

"I wore that dress because I know," Pugh wrote. "If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn't know." She went on to say life will "get a whole lot easier" if people grow up, respect others and their bodies, and respect women. "And all because of two cure little nipples," she wrote.

Pugh posted pictures of herself in the dress on Saturday and referenced the conversation that would come with it. "Technically they're covered?" she wrote. She also thanked Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Several other celebrities donned dresses in Piccioli's signature PP Pink color last week, including Anne Hathaway and Ariana DeBose.