There’s good news out there for HGTV fans– Flip or Flop will continue filming despite hosts Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s separation.

The network announced Tuesday that the show will continue filming on schedule.

“We admire and appreciate Tarek and Christina’s great work on Flip or Flop,” HGTV said in a statement to PEOPLE. “When it comes to matters related to their own family, we respect their privacy and honor any decision that works best for them and their children. HGTV is currently airing episodes of Flip or Flop and the series will continue production as scheduled.”

On Monday, the couple revealed they had separated after tensions in their marriage increased. Last May, there was an incident in which police had to be called to the home after Tarek ran outside with a gun.

They plan to maintain their professional relationship to continue filming their renovation show, which is now in its seventh season.