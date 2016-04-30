WATCH: ‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Play ‘Newlywed Game’

Even though they've been married for 12 years, HGTV's Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines can still sometimes seem like newlyweds.

The two shared stories of the beginnings of their relationship with US Weekly during the site's version of the "Newlywed Game."

In the clip, it's clear Chip is the romantic while Joanna is the realist in the relationship. Chip even refers to his wife as a "cyborg" while sharing the story of the first time he told her he loved her.

"And then I said thank you," Joanna said.

"Yeah, that's the way cyborgs respond to 'I love you,'" Chip said. "She said 'thank you' and I was like, 'I am so freaking sick of this,' and I grabbed my basketball and I walked home like a 4-year-old."

