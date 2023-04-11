'The Rookie: Feds' Star Just Got Married

Congratulations are in order for one of the stars of The Rookie: Feds. E! News reported that Britt Robertson wed Paul Floyd in Los Angeles. Many of Robertson's former co-stars were on hand for the occasion and shared their excitement on social media.

On Sunday, Robertson took to Instagram to share photos from her nuptials. The snaps featured the happy couple posing with their guests, including Robertson's co-stars from Secret Circle and Life Unexpected. The bride donned a lace wedding dress, a short veil, and pink sunglasses. She kept the easy-breezy vibes going by forgoing shoes and walking barefoot down the aisle. As for her husband, Floyd wore a sky blue tuxedo and accessorized with some sunglasses.

Robertson captioned her slideshow, "Worlds collide. What a wonderful Robertson-Floyd day it was." As previously mentioned, the newlyweds had some familiar faces at their wedding ceremony. The event served as a mini-reunion for Robertson's Secret Circle family, as Thomas Dekker, Phoebe Tonkin, and Shelley Henning were all in attendance. Kristoffer Polaha, who portrayed Robertson's onscreen father, Nathaniel "Baze" Bazile, on Life Unexpected, was also on hand along with his three sons. He wrote on Instagram, "My first-ever TV kid got married yesterday and it was a big, beautiful, fun day! Baze was proud, so was I!"

The comments section on Robertson's post was also full of warm wishes. One individual wrote, "CONGRATS, YOU TWO! Wishing you both all the very best!" Others were thrilled about the Secret Circle reunion, as one person commented, "My little secret circle heart is very happy that Shelley was there."

In May 2022, it was reported that Robertson and Floyd were engaged. He reportedly popped the question during a trip to London. Floyd captioned a photo of himself getting down on one knee by writing, "Introducing Brittany Leanna Robertson-Floyd. My wife to be x." Following their recent nuptials, Robertson and Floyd traveled to Disney World with their family. Although, they did encounter one major hitch while at the theme park, as they got stuck in the Tower of Terror. Ultimately, based on the photos that The Rookie: Feds star shared, it looks like they still had a blast during their vacation despite the hiccup.