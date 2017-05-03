Faith Hill Gushes Over Husband Tim McGraw on His 50th Birthday

Never better baby!!!! Happy 50th Birthday my love. This world is a better place because of you. I know you are having one of the best days of your life!!!!! A post shared by Faith Hill (@faithhill) on May 1, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are the absolute perfect couple!

Hill wished her handsome husband a happy 50th birthday on Monday alongside a sweet photo of the pair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Never better baby!!!!,” the 49-year-old singer wrote next to the intimate snap of McGraw kissing her forehead. “Happy 50th Birthday my love. This world is a better place because of you. I know you are having one of the best days of your life!!!!!”

MORE: 5 Little Known Facts About Tim McGraw That Will Make You Love Him Even More

The couple celebrated McGraw’s big day in Indianapolis on their “Soul2Soul” World Tour. Hill led the audience in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” to the “Humble and Kind” singer.

The Shack star recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about turning 50 and said it feels like a fresh start.

“So I am going to be 50, thinking you have all the knowledge you need at this point, but you still feel like you are still young enough to conquer the world,” he said. “But we will see what happens. [My 40s] were the time in my life [where] I actually started getting my life together. [For my 50s], I am going to go off the rails again.”

[H/T Twitter / @etnow]

Related:

Watch: Tim McGraw Shares Hilarious Advice for a ‘Happy Marriage’

You’ll Never Guess Which A-Listers Made an Appearance at Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s First Soul2Soul Tour Stop

Watch: Faith Hill Got Booed at a Concert After Sharing a Confession With the Crowd