Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead: What to Know About Their Relationship

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead seem to be going incredibly strong. Most recently, McGregor's daughters, Clara McGregor, 25, and Esther McGregor, 19, revealed that their father welcomed a son with Winstead. Since this marked an exciting development for the two actors, read on to find out everything you need to know about their relationship. McGregor and Winstead have been linked together for years now. While the pair do not typically speak out about their relationship, there have been plenty of updates regarding that front. Of course, the biggest sign that the couple is in a great place is the fact that they recently welcomed their first child together. Although, it should be noted that neither McGregor nor Winstead has spoken out about their child's birth just yet. What else do you need to know about Winstead and McGregor's relationship? Where did it all begin? Read on to find out.

Initial Meeting McGregor and Winstead worked on Season 3 of Fargo together, which aired in 2017. Winstead played Nikki Swango, a recent parolee, who had an affair with McGregor's character, Ray Stussy. The Moulin Rouge! actor pulled double duty on the FX series that season, as he portrayed Ray and the character's twin brother, Emmit Stussy.

Winstead Separates From Husband (Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Focus World, Getty) Winstead announced her separation from her husband, Riley Stearns, in May of 2017. The two were married for seven years. Winstead shared the news on Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the couple, "Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley."

First Linked Together (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images) McGregor and Winstead initially sparked romance rumors in October 2017, during which they were seen kissing in London, per Us Weekly. The two were seen "passionately kissing" at The Good Life Eatery in London's St. John Wood. A fellow diner said about the pair, "They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got onto the back of Ewan's motorbike and they sped off together."

Split From Wife (Photo: Jimi Celeste/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Getty) Shortly after photos emerged of Winstead and McGregor kissing, it was reported that the Star Wars actor had separated from his wife of over two decades, Eve Mavrakis. They share four children together, Clara, Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk. McGregor filed for divorce in January 2018, listing their separation date as May 2017.

Drama With the Kids (Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) McGregor's split from his wife, and his subsequent relationship with Winstead, caused some problems within his family. In particular, his eldest daughter, Clara, frequently shared her thoughts about her father's new relationship via social media. According to Us Weekly, Clara called Winstead a "piece of trash" in July 2018 on Instagram. She later told The Times that same month that her social media comments weren't "the most mature way to go about things." She added, "I was angry and upset. There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment."

McGregor Speaks Out (Photo: Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images, Getty) While McGregor and Winstead typically keep things mum when it comes to their relationship, the Halston star did speak out on their coupling during an interview with Men's Journal for their November 2019 issue. He said when asked about his relationships, "Lighter? Today? As opposed to then? I am better. I am happier. I think that's true."