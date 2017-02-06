Watch: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll Have a New Member Joining the Family Before Wedding

Erin Andrews and fiancé Jarret Stoll have a new member joining their family prior to their wedding.

“We want to get our Golden Retriever!” the Dancing With the Stars co-host said during an interview with E! News.

The couple confirmed their engagement in December. The NHL player proposed to the Fox Sports commentator at the members-only Club 33 in Disneyland.

“We’re supposed to get him in May,” Andrews continued. “We’ll get our dog before the wedding.”

Andrews and Stoll managed to get some complete some wedding planning during the Super Bowl weekend.

“We knocked out two things today,” Andrews said.

“We got the DJ, the photographer,” Stoll added.

“Well, the DJ doesn’t know,” Andrews explained. “I’m sure he’ll say yes.”

Andrews attended her first celebrity event this weekend since she revealed last month she battled cervical cancer.

