Jennifer Lopez Spends New Year’s Eve With Drake at Las Vegas Show

Jennifer Lopez isn’t wasting any time getting friendly with her new rumored boyfriend, Drake!

According to PEOPLE, Lopez cancelled her New Year‘s Eve performance in Miami due to “personal and family time,” however, it looks like she spent that time with Drake.

The singer was spotted at Drake’s New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas when he performed at midnight.

Lopez reportedly hung out at the VIP booth with friends behind the DJ and stage trying to keep her cover.

The two were later seen leaving the club together at 2:30 a.m.

“Doesn’t matter where you’re from tonight, we all here tonight we all family. This is for each and every one of you. I wish you more blessings, I wish you more love, I wish you more health, I wish you more wealth, and most importantly, I wish you more life to 2017 as well,” Drake told the crowd before his set.

The new Hollywood couple has been adding fuel to the fire of rumors on whether they are or aren’t an item.

It sure looks like they are an item to us!

