Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Kissing New Man — and It's Not Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski is back on the dating scene, although not with someone many might expect. A picture taken on Oct. 14 shows the model, 31, sharing a kiss with DJ Orazio Rispo out in New York City after filing for divorce from her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard on Sept. 8. Ratajkowski shares 19-month-old son Sylvester with her estranged husband. According to an eyewitness, Ratajkowski and her companion walked around, enjoying the city before hopping on Rispo's motorcycle together. Last month, sources told E! News that Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, 58, were casually hanging out. "Emily is putting herself out there and enjoys the company," the insider shared. "She's trying to keep busy and not focus on the divorce. Her and Brad met through mutual friends in the industry. It was causal and friendly."

Even though Ratajkowski hasn't publicly addressed the rumors, earlier this month, she told Variety she's enjoying being single and prioritizing her needs. "One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," she said in the Oct. 12 interview. "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived." An unnamed source close to the alleged couple told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company." According to the source, "Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now, they're just having a good time."

Sources have claimed the Oscar winner, 58, and Ratajkowski, 29, were not officially dating despite going out together occasionally. Last month, a source told Page Six that while the two have been out together, they are not "secretly dating," as rumors have suggested. "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody," the insider explained to the outlet. "They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together." The source noted that while Pitt has also been spotted with other people recently, no one, in particular is dating him. Nevertheless, the insider stated cryptically, "Stay tuned."