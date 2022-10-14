Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Rumors She's Dating Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski is addressing rumors about her love life amid reports that she's been dating Brad Pitt. Ratajkowski, who recently filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, didn't address the Pitt dating rumors specifically, in a new interview with Variety, but insisted she's enjoying being single for the moment.

"One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go," Ratajkowski told the outlet of her book My Body. "I'm newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I'm kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I'm being perceived." Ratajkowski filed for divorce from Bear-McClard last month after quietly tying the knot in February 2018. The former couple, who share 1-year-old son Sylvester, announced they were expecting their first child in October 2020, welcoming their little boy in March 2021.

Pitt is meanwhile continuing his court battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie after their 2016 split. Jolie accused her ex earlier this month of having "choked" one of their six children and having "struck another in the face" during a 2016 altercation on a private jet. The allegations were made in a countersuit filed in response to Pitt's lawsuit against the Girl, Interrupted actress regarding the sale of her share of the Château Miraval Winery,

Pitt has since denied the claims of violence against his children. "Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one – unlike the other side – but he's not going to own anything he didn't do," the Oscar winner's lawyer, Anne Kiley, told the Associated Press in a statement. "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation." The attorney continued, "Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."