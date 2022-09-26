Brad Pitt Sparks Dating Rumors With Newly Single Supermodel

Are Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski about to become one of Hollywood's hottest couples? While the Oscar winner, 58, and model, 31, have been out a few times together, sources tell Page Six that the two are not officially dating as they both navigate their ongoing divorces.

The Hollywood insider shut down rumors that Pitt and Ratajkowski have been "secretly dating," despite the ongoing rumors. "People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody," they explained. "They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together." The source noted that Pitt has also "been seen with other people" recently and still is not dating anyone in particular. However, the insider noted cryptically, "Stay tuned."

Pitt is still going through his contentious divorce from Angelina Jolie, and Ratajkowski filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this month. Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard split after reports that the Uncut Gems producer was unfaithful surfaced in July. Ratajkowski has yet to publicly acknowledge the reason behind her divorce, but the Gone Girl actress did come out with a take on Adam Levine's DM cheating scandal last week that garnered attention.

"I'm going to try not to go the f-off right now," Ratajkowski said in a video response to a TikTok arguing "the other woman" is to equally blame for a man's cheating. "I just couldn't disagree more. I don't understand why we continue to blame women for men's mistakes, especially when you're talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age. The power dynamic is so skewed. It's ridiculous – like it's predatory, it's manipulative, I can't imagine. I just do not agree. Also, if you're the one in a relationship, you're the one who's obligated to be loyal. So the whole other women, they're to blame, that's bad, and it's literally designed to keep women apart."

"I think a huge problem in our culture right now is we just say, 'Oh, men are monsters. They're terrible. They're horrible,'" Ratajkowski continued in another video. "We don't hold them accountable and then we blame other women. We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying men need to change their behavior. It's sexism. It's classic misogyny, period."