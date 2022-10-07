Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski: Latest Update on Their Rumored Romance

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski have been rumored to be dating, and we now have the latest update on their possible romance. According to ET, an unnamed source close to the alleged couple says, "Brad and Emily are hanging out and enjoy each other's company." The source goes on to say, "Brad is still single and not committed to anyone at the moment. Friends of theirs could see it possibly turning into something more in the future, but right now they're just having a good time."

The new report comes after the release of legal documents by Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, in which she claims the actor assaulted her and at least one of their children during an infamous 2016 mid-flight incident. According to Variety, Jolie has filed a countersuit against Pitt in response to his lawsuit against her regarding the sale of her share of the Château Miraval Winery, a French estate and vineyard which the couple owned together. Jolie sold her share of their winery to Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch, which Pitt and his attorneys have claimed was a move to jeopardize Pitt's involvement with Quimicum, the main owner of the estate.

In the new legal documents, Jolie and her lawyers have offered new allegations against Pitt. "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face" and "grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her" during the altercation which took place on a private jet. The incident was allegedly sparked by Pitt being upset with Jolie for behaving "too deferential" to their children. The fight is said to have started in the plane bathroom, and then moved out into the cabin.

The countersuit goes on to read, "Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom." The documents then claim that Pitt attempted to get physically violent with one of the children after they tried to defend Jolie. "When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him," the legal breifs state.

The documents go on to allege, "To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying." Pitt has since denied the claims.