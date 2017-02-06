Elsa Pataky Shared the Cutest Photo of Chris Hemsworth Playing With His Kids

A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Feb 4, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

It’s no secret that Chris Hemsworth has one of the cutest families around, and fans were treated to a glimpse of the actor’s playful side once again thanks to his wife, Elsa Pataky, who shared an adorable snap of the star and his sons on Instagram over the weekend.

In the sweet shot, Hemsworth, who is known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, dons a Superman cape as his twin sons Tristan and Sasha chase him. The twins donned Spider-Man and Captain America capes as they ran after their dad, who had his arms up as he ran through the house. Thor’s famed hammer, Mjölnir, can also be seen in the background.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Superhero camp!” Pataky captioned the photo.

Related:

Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Cheer Him on at the Golden Globes in the Sweetest Way

Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Picture While Filming Movie With His Wife

Chris Hemsworth Shows off His Beach Bod in Silly Social Media Video