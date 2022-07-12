Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married The Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.

When tying the knot, Bria looked stunning in a gown designed by Netta BenShabu, while the groom wore a Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore, reports PEOPLE. The two appear to be now enjoying a tropical honeymoon in Maui, based on Xavier's Instagram Stories from the Hawaiian island.

Bria first announced she and Xavier had gotten engaged on Instagram in December, captioning engagement photos, "My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always." In another post, she wrote, "I can't wait to marry you." Xavier, meanwhile, wrote on his own grid, "Forever my love."

Eddie, 61, is father to 10 children – Eric, 33, Bria, Christian, 31, Miles, 29, Shayne, 27, Zola, 22, Bella, 20, Angel, 15, Izzy, 6, and 3-year-old Max. The Nutty Professor actor's oldest son, Eric, is currently dating fellow actor Martin Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence. Last month, Martin, 57, joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that if the two were to tie the knot one day, he'd be on board with ditching tradition to get the groom's side of the family to take care of the bill. "I'm gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it."

In January, Jasmin told InTouch Weekly that she and Eric actually met through her uncle, not her father. "It wasn't even our dads, and they've done two movies together, they're friends," Jasmin explained. She continued that she and Eric "became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things," and "understood each other on a certain level" because of their similar backgrounds. "And over time, it just, you know, became more," she added, making clear that their families are "absolutely" supportive of their relationship.