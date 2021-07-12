Eddie Murphy's Son Dating Martin Lawrence's Daughter in Movie Plot That's Actual Real Life

✖

Comedians Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence could soon be more than just two-time movie co-stars. Over the weekend, Lawrence's daughter Jasmin Lawrence revealed she is dating Murphy's son Eric Murphy. Jasmin, 25, is Lawrence's daughter with his ex-wife, Patricia Southall. Eric, 32, is the son of Murphy and his ex, Paulette McNeely.

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," Jasmin wrote. "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!" Jasmin is a Duke University graduate, according to her Instagram profile. She has two younger sisters from Lawrence's marriage to Shamicka Gibbs, Iyana Faith, 20, and Amara Trinity, 18. Lawrence and Gibbs divorced in 2012.

Although Jasmin and Eric's relationship is just getting noticed now, Eric had already taken their relationship Instagram official back on June 24. "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU," he wrote alongside a photo with Jasmin. He also tagged her and included the hashtags, "my other half," "equally yoked," and "I love you." Eric is the eldest of Murphy's 10 children. Murphy and his fiancee, Paige Butcher, welcomed the Dreamgirls star's youngest child, son Max Charles Murphy, in November 2018.

Murphy, 60, and Lawrence, 56, have starred in two movies together. Lawrence had a role in Murphy's 1992 comedy Boomerang, directed by Reginald Hudlin. After Lawrence's career skyrocketed with the first Bad Boys movie, he reunited with Murphy for Life in 1999. The two surprisingly have not appeared in a movie together since. Lawrence was last seen in Bad Boys for Life, opposite Will Smith. Murphy's most recent film was Coming 2 America.

"I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people," Murphy recently told PEOPLE about his children. He later said that none of his children have grown up to be anything like him, which is a good thing. "None of my kids are like me, and I’m sure parents say this all of the time, they are all totally different from each other," he explained. "None of them are chips off the old block. They all have their own thing, They’re good kids."

As for Lawrence, he never misses a chance to gush about being a proud dad. When Jasmin turned 25 in January, he shared a tribute to her on Instagram. "Wanna wish my daughter [Jasmin] a very blessed and happy birthday as she turns 25," he wrote at the time. "Words can’t describe how proud we all are and we continue to be amazed at the woman you’ve become. May this day bring you lots of love and laughter! Happy Birthday and I love you so much, beautiful!!"