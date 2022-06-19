Martin Lawrence Has an Idea for Eddie Murphy Ahead of Their Kid's Future Wedding

In a pairing that sounds like something ripped out of a wedding comedy movie, Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's kids are in a relationship and on the road to marriage. Lawrence was on Jimmy Kimmel Live Friday and gave some humorous background on how they handled the situation and what to expect when the pair walk down the aisle.

As it turns out, the pair of comedians and former co-stars haven't really talked about the relationship. Lawrence's daughter Jasmin is with Murphy's son Eric and the comic titans are just keeping out of it. "We haven't talked about it," Lawrence told Kimmel. "We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing, and respect their thing."

But Lawrence did add that he's going to buck traditions and take a bit of a different route for the wedding. "I'm gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it," Lawrence jokes, making clear that Murphy can take the bill despite being the father of the groom.

Lawrence and Murphy have been connected for quite a while due to their respective careers. Murphy paved the way for Lawrence, who became a huge star in the early '90s with his stand-up, TV sitcom, and his early movie roles. Lawrence and Murphy first shared the screen in 1992's Boomerang, following that with 1999's Life.

The latter film is enjoying a successful run on Netflix now after returning to the lineup, swiftly entering the top 10 on the site. Murphy has had plenty of success on Netflix due to his return to film, Dolemite Is My Name. But that's not the only streaming platform he's having fun with, premiering Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime to praise across the board. While the pandemic put a damper on his planned return to stand-up, Murphy was certainly on an upward trend toward more success.

Lawrence is still working too, most recently celebrating a reunion for Martin on its 30th anniversary. The special appears on BET+ now and was the first major follow-up to his last film, Bad Boys for Life. Bad Boys 4 was in motion before Will Smith's Oscars infamy, so some of Lawrence's plans were put on hold too. The parallels continue.

If they could somehow do a reality series with the wedding planning, but fictionalize the performances, gold might form from nothingness. Make it happen, Hollywood!