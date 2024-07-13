Eddie Murphy Marries Longtime Partner Paige Butcher in Dream Caribbean Wedding

Eddie Murphy officially tied the knot with his longtime love, Australian model Paige Butcher, at a picturesque Caribbean ceremony. The couple, who have been together for over a decade, exchanged vows on Tuesday, July 9, on the island of Anguilla, surrounded by their closest family and friends.

The intimate nuptials were a landmark moment for the pair, who have been engaged since 2018. Murphy, 62, and Butcher, 44, first crossed paths on the set of Big Momma's House 2 and began dating in 2012. Their relationship has since blossomed, resulting in two children: daughter Izzy Oona, 8, and son Max Charles, 5.

According to exclusive reports from People magazine, the wedding was a romantic and elegant affair. Butcher stunned in a lace gown designed by renowned couturier Mira Zwillinger, while Murphy cut a dashing figure in a crisp white Brioni suit. The couple's matching attire perfectly complemented the picturesque Caribbean backdrop, creating an enchanting setting.

This union is Murphy's second marriage, following his previous relationship with Nicole Mitchell Murphy, which ended in 2006. Butcher, on the other hand, is embarking on her first marital experience. The couple's decision to wed comes as no surprise to those close to them, as they have been deeply committed to each other for years.

Murphy's personal life has always been a subject of public interest, given his status as one of Hollywood's most celebrated entertainers. The Oscar-nominated actor and comedian is a father to ten children from various relationships, including his two with Butcher. During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Murphy took a moment to express his gratitude, stating, "I want to say thank you to Paige and all of my amazing children for your love and support and inspiration."

The timing of Murphy's nuptials coincides with a resurgence in his professional career. Just days before the wedding, on July 3, Netflix released Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth installment in the iconic action-comedy franchise that catapulted Murphy to stardom four decades ago. The film marks Murphy's return to the role of Axel Foley, a character that has become synonymous with his name worldwide.

In a recent interview on the Today show, Murphy reflected on reprising the role that made him a household name. "It felt like old man. I did Beverly Hills Cop when I was 21, and I'm 63 now," he quipped. He went on to explain the enduring appeal of his character, saying, "Axel is an everyman. He's not a superhero or a super-cop, he's the everyman that rises to the occasion. I think that's why people like it. And more than anything, he's funny."