Eddie Murphy Expecting 10th Child, His Second With Longtime Girlfriend

Eddie Murphy and his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher are expecting their second child together. This will be the legendary comedian’s 10th child.

Murphy’s representative told Entertainment Tonight that the baby is due in December. He or she will join their 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona Murphy.

Rumors of a pregnancy started when Butcher, 39, was seen clearly sporting a baby bump in Los Angeles earlier this month, the Daily Mail reported. Butcher is an Australian model who began dating Murphy, 57, in 2012.

Since 1989, Murphy has fathered eight other children with four different women. In 1989, Murphy and Paulette McNeely welcomed son Eric. Son Christian, whose mother is Tamara Hood, followed a year later. Murphy and ex-wife Nicole Mitchell have five children together – Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella. Murphy and Mitchell were married from 1993 to 2006.

Murphy also has a child with Spice Girls singer and America’s Got Talent judge Mel B, daughter Angel. Brown and Mel B dated from 2006 to 2007.

In 2016, after Izzy’s birth, Murphy jokingly said he was not changing diapers. It is one thing he just does not have the talent for.

“You know, I’m not a good … I don’t change diapers … ’cause I would be horrible at it and that’s not fair to the child,” he told Extra.

Murphy also called his children the “brightest part” of his life.

“The brightest part of my life is my kids. My relationship with them, and my world revolves around them — even the old, gray bald ones,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight.

Murphy and Butcher are known for keeping a low profile. The two do not have any public social media accounts. However, Bria Murphy does have an Instagram account. In 2016, the model shared a rare Christmas family photo of Murphy with Butcher and his children, including Izzy.

Murphy has not appeared in a film since 2016’s Mr. Church, an attempt by Murphy to take a serious role.

His next movie is Dolemite Is My Name, which stars Murphy as the late comedian Rudy Ray Moore who was best known for playing the title character in the 1975 blaxploitation movie Dolemite. The new film was written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski and directed by Craig Brewer. Wesley Snipes will play actor D’Urville Martin, who also directed Dolemite. The film also stars Mike Epps and Craig Robinson. Netflix plans to release the film later this year.

Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images