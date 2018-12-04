Eddie Murphy Becomes Father for 10th Time After Fiancee Paige Butcher Gives Birth

Comedian Eddie Murphy is a father for the 10th time after he and fiancée Paige Butcher welcomed their second child together.

A representative for Murphy told E! News that Max Charles Murphy was born on Friday, Nov. 30, weighing 6 lbs., 11 oz. and measuring 19 inches long.

“Both mother and son are doing well,” Murphy’s rep added.

According to Page Six, Max’s middle name is a tribute to Murphy’s brother Charlie, who died in 2017 from leukemia.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won’t be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed,” Murphy said in a statement after his brother’s death.

Murphy, 57, and Butcher, an Australian model, began dating in 2012. They welcomed their first child, daughter Izzy Oona Murphy, in 2016. In September, Murphy’s representative confirmed they got engaged after Butcher, 39, was seen wearing an engagement ring in Los Angeles.

This will be Murphy’s second marriage. He was previously married to Nicole Mitchell Murphy from 1993 to 2006.

Murphy has eight other children from previous relationships. Murphy and ex-girlfriend Paulette McNeely are parents to Eric, 29. He also welcomed Christian, 27, with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood. He also has a daughter, 11-year-old Angel, with singer Mel B, whom he dated from 2006 to 2007.

Murphy and Nicole Mitchell Murphy had five children together, daughters Bria, 28; Shayne, 23; Zola, 18; and Bella, 16; and son Miles, 25.

Butcher and Murphy are famously private, as neither of them have public social media pages. In a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, Butcher said she used Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at one point, but deleted her profiles.

“I’m in a relationship with a celebrity, so I felt like there’s already enough of me out there. I felt like I was giving out too much information,” Butcher said. “I was giving people too much access. I like to keep as much private as possible now. As you say, people will use anything against you. The more you put out, the more you get back. I just wasn’t using it. And I was really boring. I would just post my volunteer work.”

Aside from a small role in Big Momma’s House 2, Butcher also had a bit part in 2003’s Something’s Gotta Give.

Murphy recently completed filming on Dolemite Is My Name, in which he plays the late performer Rudy Ray Moore. The film also stars Keegan-Michael Jey, Wesley Snipes, Craig Robinson and Chris Rock.

