Harry Jowsey Gives 'DWTS' Partner Rylee Arnold $14,000 Bracelet as They Spend Thanksgiving Together

Harry Jowsey gave his Dancing With the Stars partner Rylee Arnold a pricey token of his appreciation as the two celebrated Thanksgiving together. The dance pro showed off the jaw-dropping $14,600 Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet gifted to her by the Too Hot to Handle star while documenting her Thanksgiving outfit for her TikTok followers Thursday.



"You guys, I can't believe he got it for me," Arnold said in the video, holding up the jewelry to give her followers a close-up view. "I think it is literally the most beautiful bracelet I have ever seen. Like, I'm just the luckiest girl ever. I am literally obsessed with it. I think it is the cutest thing ever." The bracelet, which Van Cleef & Arpels describes as 18K yellow gold with diamonds, made its initial debut on Jowsey's Snapchat Story the day prior.

In the videos, Jowsey films Arnold opening the box from the Peter Marco Jewelry store in Beverly Hills while sitting in the passenger seat of his car. "I got Rylee a gift as a thank you," he said in the video, according to Page Six. Arnold was shocked to see what her present was, exclaiming, "Harry! I'm gonna cry, what is it? Oh my gosh Harry!" Gasping in awe, she continued, "Harry! It's beautiful, Harry! Oh my gosh I'm gonna cry, oh my gosh it's stunning! ... I think it's perfect, are you joking right now? It's beautiful look at that, it's stunning!" Jowsey wrote in the caption that his pro partner "deserves the world."

The following day, Arnold shared moments of her family's Thanksgiving with Jowsey, including a photo of the two standing on the beach together – the 18-year-old dance with her hand on the 26-year-old Netflix personality's chest. She also shared in her holiday TikTok how she felt following their duo's elimination on Dancing With the Stars' Taylor Swift Night earlier in the week.

"We were so close to the end and so close to the finale. I was more just emotional about the whole experience and just the fact that I got to live out my dream and do such an amazing thing for the last couple of months," she said. "I'm so grateful for everything that happened." Arnold continued, "Harry was truly the best partner to have and I wouldn't have wanted to be paired with anyone else this season. He was so kind and genuine and fun and just made the whole experience even more than it should have been. I got so lucky to be paired with him and to have met him."

Jowsey and Arnold sparked dating rumors from the start of their partnership on Season 32 of the ABC dance competition, even garnering comments from the judges when it comes to their chemistry. Following their elimination, Jowsey took to Instagram to praise Arnold for all she had put into her debut season. "Rylee, where do we even start?! I'm just so proud of you. I can't believe how incredible you are, to see you blossom and transform over these few months has been such an honour," he wrote at the time. "You really had your work cut out for you with me but you never gave up and handled everything with such grace and patience. I have so much love for you, I'm so incredibly proud of you and I'm so grateful to be a small part in your beautiful story."