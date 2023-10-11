'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Britt Stewart Dishes on the Most Challenging Part of the Show (Exclusive)

Britt Stewart is in her fourth season as a pro on Dancing With the Stars, and she's revealing the most challenging part about being on the series. The dancing competition series is all about bringing on celebrities to see how well they can ballroom dance, hence the title. With nine seasons total under her belt, having been on troupe for five, Stewart has a lot of experience on DWTS. While speaking to PopCulture.com, Stewart opened up about the most challenging part about being on the series. At the same time, it's also been the most rewarding.

"The most challenging but also the most rewarding part is that you get a different person, a different partner every single season," Stewart shared. "And specifically for me, I kind of like it. Our executives on Dancing With the Stars have never given me a partner that is anywhere close to anyone that I've ever had. Having Johnny Weir as a figure skater for the first one, and then Martin Kove, who is older but an actor and was livery limited to Daniel [Durant], who is deaf, and what we were doing for the deaf community. Now, with Adrian [Peterson] as a pro NFL football player, it's so challenging, but it's also so rewarding. And I learn something new every single season because I have to shift and choreograph and teach to whatever my partner needs. So yes, it's very challenging, but I would say it's also one of the most rewarding parts of it as well."

It can be tough getting a new partner every season and having to acclimate to their skills. Not to mention trying to figure out the best way to teach. However, that would also make each season pretty exciting. It would get boring having to do the same thing every year. A switch-up every season is nice, even if the training is hard. Considering Britt Stewart's partners have been pretty different each season, that would also make it pretty fun. It's always a way to learn something new, even if it is challenging.

It's always exciting to see what celebrities will be competing on DWTS, especially when they don't have much dance experience. Stewart and Adrian Peterson may be feeling the pressure following the "unfortunate" ratings last week, but it's nothing they can't handle. Be sure to tune in to see the two work the ballroom on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.