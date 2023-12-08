Julianne Hough Asks for Prayers for Brother Derek Hough's Wife Hayley Amid Hospitalization

Julianne Hough has asked for prayers after Derek Hough's wife, Hayley Erbert, suffered a medical emergency. On Thursday, the co-host of Dancing With the Stars shared her brother's post on her Instagram Story, which explained that Hayley had undergone an "emergency craniectomy" following a performance after getting "disoriented."

In honor of her sister-in-law, Julianne added a personal message for her followers on her account. "Please pray and send all your love, healing and light to Hayley and Derek," she wrote, with the prayer hands emoji. "Thank you from the depths of our families hearts!"

Derek explained Hayley's terrifying ordeal in his original post. "At the end of last night's tour performance in Washington D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital," his note read. "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

Hough added, "I want to thank the first responders and medical personnel who have cared for and continue to care for her. I ask for your prayers and positivity at this time."

The Mayo Clinic describes a cranial hematoma as "a collection of blood within the skull. It's usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain. It may also be caused by trauma such as a car accident or fall. The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain. Some head injuries, such as one that causes only a short period of unconsciousness, can be minor. However, an intracranial hematoma is potentially life-threatening. It usually requires immediate treatment. This might include surgery to remove the blood."

The dance couple is currently on tour with their Spectacular Symphony of Dance Tour. Their next show was set to take place in Virginia Beach, VA, on Thursday. However, according to Derek's official website, the tour has been postponed.

Derek, 38, and Hayley, 29, were married in August in a scenic a redwood forest. Hough took to Instagram on Nov. 29 for a loving post about how much he appreciates his wife. "I not only get to Tour the country doing what I love, but I get to share it with the woman that I love. Dancing on stage together sharing this incredible experience with her has been a gift," he wrote. "Also, look at how hot she is. Dang."

"We went straight from getting married to going on tour, working incredibly hard in the most demanding show either of us have ever done. What an awesome adventure to begin our beautiful union together," he continued. "Thank you my love for standing by me and supporting me for the past year while Ive obsessed about building this show. 38 cities only 22 left . I can't wait to hit that stage with you ! Let's keep this celebration going."