Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow Spark Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow may be making more than music together. The pop star is reportedly dating the rapper whose latest album features a song dedicated to the "Levitating" singer titled simply, "Dua Lipa." After rapping on the track, "Dua Lipa, I'm tryna do more with her than do a feature," Page Six reports that Harlow and Lipa are fully dating after meeting in person for the first time at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in November.

Upon meeting the "First Class" artist, Lipa reportedly became "quite smitten," a source told the outlet, and the two have been in "constant communication" since then. The feeling is mutual, and Harlow is apparently "very interested in her," is "going to strongly pursue" their relationship, and "is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her."

The outlet's insiders even say Harlow flew to New York City to meet up with the Grammy winner after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance on Friday, and the two were even spotted arriving separately at a restaurant in the Meatpacking District for lunch the next day. Harlow previously confessed that before his latest album was released in May, he FaceTimed Lipa to get her blessing on the song named after her.

"I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn't want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything," he said on The Breakfast Club. "If she had said, 'Yo, I hate it. I don't want it to come out,' it wouldn't have come out....She was like, "Oh, I mean it's not my song. I suppose it's OK.' She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go."

Prior to Harlow, Lipa was recently linked romantically to Trevor Noah after the hitmaker and comedian were photographed hugging after having dinner at Miss Lily's in New York in late September. A source told Page Six, however, that the dinner was simply friendly after he taped for her podcast At Your Service and that the two "haven't spoken since." Lipa's last serious relationship was with Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Gigi Hadid, but the two split in December 2021.