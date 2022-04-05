Dua Lipa Shows off Major Hair Transformation at Grammys

✖

Dua Lipa had a dramatic look for the 2022 Grammys red carpet, including a platinum blond color change for her hair. Lipa, 26, picked a look that gave many flashbacks to the 1990s, as her dress looked very similar to one her friend Donatella Versace wore in 1993. The "Levitating" singer also wore a Versace dress to last year's Grammys.

Before the ceremony kicked off, Lipa shared a preview of her look with an extreme close-up on her Instagram Story. She tagged her hairstylist, Chris Appleton. "A little bit of 1992," Lipa wrote on Instagram, alongside the red carpet dress photos.

Although Lipa did not perform at this year's ceremony, she still stole the show when she presented Best New Artist alongside Megan Thee Stallion. The two, who collaborated on the song "Sweetest Pie," recreated the iconic gag Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston performed at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards. The stars wore the same Versace dresses, then called up Versace herself to rip off their skirts and reveal they were wearing completely different looks under them. "Now we look like winners," Megan said. Olivia Rodrigo accepted the Best New Artist Grammy, which Lipa won in 2019 and Megan in 2021.

In 1998, Carey and Houston presented an award while wearing the same brown dress. The two were disappointed their dresses were not really one-of-a-kind. Carey was "prepared" for a situation like that, so she ripped off her skirt to reveal a whole new look. Houston did the same. "Now that's a page-turner," Carey told Houston. "No, you look good," Houston replied.

Lipa is now in the middle of her Future Nostalgia tour, which kicked off in Miami in February. After her Grammys break, she will head back to her native U.K. to perform in Manchester, England, on April 15. Megan joined Lipa for dates in Denver, Tulsa, and Phoenix to perform "Sweetest Pie" live.

Lipa has three Grammy Awards. Alongside her Best New Artist award, she won Best Dance Recording for "Electricity" with Silk City in 2019. She also won Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia last year.

This year's Grammy Album of the Year went to Jon Batiste's We Are. Silk Sonic, the new duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Leave the Door Open." Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for "drivers license."