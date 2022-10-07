Dua Lipa Responds to Rumors She's Dating Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa is living the single life. The "Future Nostalgia" singer, 27, opened up about dating after being spotted getting cozy with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah last month, revealing that she's enjoying time focusing on herself and being "quite selfish" during a conversation with Charli XCX on the latest episode of the iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

While it wasn't made clear when the episode was recorded, Lipa told the "Boom Clap" artist she was enjoying time as a single woman. "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa said. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish." The Grammy winner continued that she's "never really had the opportunity" to focus on herself in recent years, adding, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down – I think it's [a] Leo thing – it makes a big difference."

Lipa's dating life has been under a microscope after she was photographed having dinner with Noah in New York City. An eyewitness at the time told Entertainment Tonight that the duo was "in their own little world," adding, "They sat next to each other. They seemed very into each other, leaning in over the table, sharing food, and enjoying their conversation. Not surprisingly, he had her laughing a few times too!" the eyewitness said. "After dinner they stepped outside the restaurant and before leaving each other, they shared a kiss."

Noah was last linked romantically to Minka Kelly, while the "Levitating" singer split with Anwar Hadid after two years in December. In the June/July 2022 issue of Vogue, she revealed that "the next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone." The singer even documented herself going on dates with herself, explaining, "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?" When it comes to her outlook on life and music moving forward, Lipa noted, "I've definitely grown up. Overall, whether it's sonically or in terms of the themes, I've matured. It's like I'm coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It's about understanding what I want."