Dr. Phil's Son Jordan McGraw Engaged to E! Personality Morgan Stewart

Congratulations are in order for Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart. PEOPLE reported on Sunday that the singer and the E! personality are engaged after less than a year of dating. The couple broke the news on Saturday, posting about their exciting relationship update on their respective social media accounts.

On Instagram, Stewart posted a photo of herself wearing a strapless bathing suit and a little bling on her ring finger. She captioned the snap, which featured her sparkler on full display, with "Fireworks [firework emoji]." McGraw, who is the son of TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw, also revealed the news on his own Instagram. He posted a photo of himself and his fiancée along with a caption that read, "Plenty to smile about..." In response to this happy news, Dr. Phil and his wife Robin expressed how excited they were for their son and future daughter-in-law. The TV show host wrote on Stewart's Instagram post, “Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!” Robin also commented on the photo by leaving a string of "X" and "O" emojis.

Stewart confirmed that she and McGraw were dating in March when her then-boyfriend appeared in the background of one of her Instagram Lives, as PEOPLE noted. She also revealed that they were dating for around three months at that point. She went on to share during that they had actually dated before about a decade prior. “We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up because he was like, ‘I’m not down with you, b—tch,’ ” she explained. “And then I was like ‘Fine, whatever, I’m over you, I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship.” Stewart added, “Then the past year we got back together. Isn’t that cute? He was persistent and I was like, ‘all right.’”

Stewart's relationship with McGraw marks her first public one since she announced her split from husband Brendan Fitzpatrick in August 2019. The E! personality filed for divorce from her husband in October of that same year. On her Instagram Story in August, Stewart explained that their split was simply due to "two people who sadly grew apart." She went on to thank everyone for their support during such a difficult time, adding, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the extremely heartfelt and supportive messages so many of you have sent.”